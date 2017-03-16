32°
All in the chips: Adam to star in Vegas' Colussus comp

Blake Antrobus
| 16th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Adam McGuire is off to Las Vegas to compete in the Colossus poker event.
Adam McGuire is off to Las Vegas to compete in the Colossus poker event.

AS THE old saying goes, play the hand you're dealt.

But for Adam McGuire, his hand has led him all the way to Las Vegas, to compete in the World Series Poker event Colossus, a little over a year after he started playing poker with the Wide Bay branch of the National Poker League

With an $8 million prize pool on the line this June, McGuire recalls feeling "a little overwhelmed” when he won last week's tournament as a qualifier for the game.

"I wouldn't call myself an experienced player, as there are some that have been playing for all their life,” he said.

"There's over 21,000 people playing in the Colossus, so I'll just play the best I can and go deep in the tournament.

"It is a bit of luck, but I should be alright.”

Licensee for NPL Wide Bay Luke Pearson said Adam had been at the top of the leaderboard for some time now, with the upcoming competition an oppportunity for him to "play with the big guns.”

"From amateur to playing with these guys at Vegas; it's a huge achievement,” he said.

"There's a lot of skills involved in poker - lots of mathematics, what to do with different hands and different odds. And Adam's had major improvements in those areas.

"Any chance you get you go deep; you don't know which opponents you're up against until the day.”

Topics:  adam mcguire fcsport wide bay poker

