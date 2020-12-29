UPDATED: All lanes blocked on Bruce at Glenwood after crash

Emergency crews responding to crash at Glenwood on Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 3.45pm

Police have advised the Chronicle that the Bruce Highway is still blocked as they assess the scene and clean up debris from the crash.

Both people involved have been airlifted to hospital.

One was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the other to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

It is not clear at this stage which patient has been taken where.

UPDATE 2.45pm

Paramedics are treating two people at the scene of the crash in Glenwood.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 40s has suffered abdominal injuries.

One person is reportedly still entrapped in the wreckage with arm, back, abdominal and facial injuries.

Crews were called about 1.40pm.

A QP spokeswoman said two choppers were tasked to airlift the patients to hospital.

2.15pm

Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway at Glenwood.

Witnesses report two ambulances, two police cars and one fire truck rushed down the highway to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a two vehicle crash.

All lanes are currently blocked.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were receiving conflicting information whether there is one or two people trapped in cars.

More to come.