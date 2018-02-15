Menu
All the latest roadworks and road closures on the Coast

Roadworks: Prepare to Stop sign. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Roadworks: Prepare to Stop sign. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle Tracey Joynson
Blake Antrobus
A NUMBER of road closures will be in place on the Fraser Coast over the next few days.

Urraween Rd will be temporarily closed for asphalting works until Saturday.

On Thursday, the road will be closed between Main and Nissen Sts (westbound). Detours are in place via Christensen St and Madsens Rd.

Over Friday and Saturday, Nissen and Main Sts will be closed. Detours will be in place via Madsens Rd, Christensen St, Nissen Sts and Boar Harbour Dr while work is carried out.

Road closures will also be in place along Hervey Bay roads for the Queensland Schools Triathlon/ Aquathlon Championships this weekend. The closures are in place to ensure the safety of triathlon runners.

Bideford and Margaret Sts along the Esplanade will be closed from 7am-12pm on Friday and 7.30am-12pm on Saturday.

Car parks for the Hervey Bay Sailing Club and tennis court will be closed from 9am today until 12.30pm Saturday.

More information is available by calling the Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300 794 929.
 

Topics:  fcroadworks hervey bay road closures urraween rd

