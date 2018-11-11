Menu
Cricket
Cricket "A" Grade - Bushrangers (fielding) v Cavaliers (batting). Bushrangers celebrate a wicket. Alistair Brightman
Cricket

All of the scores from Fraser Coast Cricket (Nov 10)

Matthew McInerney
by
11th Nov 2018 1:47 PM

CRICKET: There were a few fantastic performances with bat and ball in the most recent round of Fraser Coast's cricket competitions.

John Kosmidis did plenty of damage atop the order for Cavaliers' A-grade team but Bushrangers bowlers Sagar Shreeragh (3-23) and Brent Firth-Meldrum (2-35) helped restrict the side to just 139.

Bushies batsmen, led by Brent Dean's 47, chased the target in 34 overs.

In the other A-grade game, Past Brothers veteran Dean Challacombe showed he is still one of the region's most lethal bowlers.

He took 4-8 from seven overs as Australs were skittled for just 73.

Past Grammars chased that total in just 10 overs.

All scores are entered into MyCricket or sent directly to the Chronicle.

FRASER COAST 40 OVER A-GRADE

Round 7

Bushrangers v Cavaliers at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay

Cavaliers 1st Innings

J KOSMIDIS c Z Khan b M Singh 40

L WELLS c J Lenton b JC Riley 11

N HAURITZ c T Griffith b B Firth-Meldrum 4

T KIDD c T Griffith b B Firth-Meldrum 1

A KRATZMANN c Z Bills b S Shreeragh 12

D OULD c B Dean b S Shreeragh 10

L McCULLY lbw b S Shreeragh 14

F WHITE lbw b M Singh 13

R O'BRIEN not out 6

E WYVILL c & b J Kelsey 0

Extras (3nb, 16w, 3b, 2lb)24

TOTAL139

Overs: 35.4

FOW: 22 (L Wells) 27 (N Hauritz) 33 (T Kidd) 60 (A Kratzmann) 83 (D Ould) 83 (J Kosmidis) 126 (F White) 131 (L McCully) 139 (E Wyvill).

BOWLING: B Firth-Meldrum 8-0-2-35, JC Riley 7-0-1-26, S Shreeragh 8-1-3-23, A Eden 3-0-0-21, M Singh 8-1-2-23, J Kelsey 1.4-0-1-6.

Bushrangers 1st Innings

J KELSEY lbw b E Wyvill17

B DEAN b L McCully47

A EDEN c L Wells b N Hauritz16

Z BILLS st D Ould b E Wyvill16

J Lenton c N Hauritz b E Wyvill8

T GRIFFITH c T Kidd b L McCully13

Z KHAN not out1

M SINGH not out2

Extras (3nb, 11w, 2b, 4lb)20

SIX wickets for140

Overs: 34.4

FOW: 27 (J Kelsey) 73 (A Eden) 103 (Z Bills) 115 (J Lenton) 135 (B Dean) 136 (T Griffith).

BOWLING: F White 4-0-0-27, L McCully 6-1-2-15, N Hauritz 7.4-3-1-16, E Wyvill 8-1-3-35, A Kratzmann 3-0-0-19, T Kidd 6-0-0-22.

Bushrangers won by four wickets

 

Australs v Past Grammars at Newtown Oval 1, Maryborough

Australs 1st Innings

Scoring details not supplied

Extras (nb, 6w, lb)8

TOTAL73

Overs: 24.4

BOWLING: G McKay 6-2-2-14, L McKay 5-1-0-21, C Copas 5-0-0-13, D Challacombe 7-1-4-8, J Jensen 2-1-3-16.

Past Grammars 1st Innings

Dismissal details not supplied

N DEMPSEY48

N BENNETTS7

L MCKAY not out3

C COPAS not out0

Extras (2nb, 10w, 2lb)16

TWO wickets for74

Overs: 10

FOW: 20 (N Bennetts) 69 (N Dempsey)

Past Grammars won by 8 wickets

 

FRASER COAST 40 OVER RESERVES

Round 5

Bushrangers v Mary River Mullets at Newtown Oval 2, Maryborough

Dismissal details not supplied

Bushrangers 1st Innings

JA RILEY2

H ISLES50

L SMITH4

B HARKER8

S HAMMOND44

H KINGTON35

R BOASE2

A KINGTON12

R YOUNG not out48

M ADAMS0

R GILL not out0

Extras (2nb, 25w, lb)28

NINE wickets for232

Overs: 40

FOW: 22 (JA Riley) 34 (L Smith) 50 (B Harker) 110 (H Isles) 161 (S Hammond) 164 (R Boase) 175 (H Kington) 197 (A Kington) 221 (M Adams)

BOWLING: L Nolen 8-0-1-43, D Hard 8-0-2-37, A Brockway 8-1-1-51, R Bryce 8-0-1-29, J Trivett 2-0-0-17, S Hard 4-0-3-45, J Stimpson 2-0-1-9

Mary River 1st Innings

A BROCKWAY23

J TRIVETT8

R BRYCE8

N PHILLIPS0

D STIMPSON not out24

S HARD0

D HARD0

L NOLEN6

J STIMPSON1

C NOLEN2

Extras (12w)12

TOTAL84

Overs: 20.5

FOW: 13 (J Trivett) 45 (R Bryce) 47 (A Brockway) 47 (D Hard) 47 (N Phillips) 47 (S Hard) 59 (L Nolen) 61 (J Stimpson) 84 (C Nolen)

BOWLING: R Young 4-0-0-28, H Isles 6-0-3-17, A Kington 4-1-3-8, R Boase 3-0-1-7, R Gill 2.5-0-2-19, H Kington 1-0-0-5.

Bushrangers won by 148 runs

 

Brothers Shamrocks v Craignish at Allan Embrey Oval, Hervey Bay

Brothers Shamrocks 1st Innings

Dismissal details not supplied

T GOULD8

A HATHERELL34

L STEWART1

B AUSTIN4

W SPERLING22

P ANDREWS18

S GREEN not out0

D MURTAGH3

G DONNELLY15

H SCHMIDT0

Extras (4nb,12w, b, 5lb)22

TOTAL128

Overs: 29.1

FOW: 58 (P Andrews) 66 (A Hatherell) 80 (B Austin) 85 (G Donnelly) 85 (D Murtagh) 93 (H Schmidt) 119 (T Gould) 124 (L Stewart) 127 (W Sperling)

Craignish 1st Innings

Scoring details not supplied

Extras (7w, 2lb)9

TOTAL93

Overs: 29.3

BOWLING: L Stewart 8-2-3-19, B Austin 6-1-2-23, D Murtagh 3-0-0-14, W Sperling 4.3-2-4-5, G Donnelly 4-1-0-14, S Green 2-0-0-12, A Hatherell 2-0-0-4.

Brothers Shamrocks won by 35 runs

 

Bay Power v Tinana at Newtown Oval No.3, Maryborough

Tinana 1st Innings

T SIMPSON b J Thopmpson87

T FINN c J Thompson b Ryan72

S GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims16

T GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims6

D STUMBRAS c not supplied b D Harch9

M BAILEY c & b K Sims0

D HINCHLIFF b K Sims4

A GEORGE not out13

C GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims3

C MELLOR c K Sims b Ridgley2

V REINIKKA not out 2

Extras (b, 6lb, 17w, nb)25

NINE wickets for239

Overs: 40

FOW: 164 (T Simpson) 193 (S Goldenstein) 193 (T Finn) 205 (D Stumbras) 206 (M Bailey) 215 (d hinchliff) 222 (T Goldenstein) 225 (CC Goldenstein) 234 (CC Mellor)

BOWLING: Ryan 8-0-1-51, Sims 8-2-4-23, Ridgley 7-0-1-65, Harch 8-0-1-38, Waldie 3-0-0-29, Thompson 5-0-2-24, Williams 1-0-0-2

Bay Power 1st Innings

S RIDGLEY c T Simpson b Finn9

L WILLIAMS b Mellor0

B THOMPSON c & b V Reinikka8

K SIMS c not supplied b Renikka27

B RYAN lbw Hinchliff10

D HARCH not out1

C WALDIE c not supplied b Reinikka0

J THOMPSON c S Goldenstein b Reinikka0

Extras (11w)11

TOTAL66

Overs: 18.5

FOW: 1 (L Williams) 22 (Ridgley) 35 (B Thompseon) 60 (Sims) 64 (Ryan) 66 (Waldie) 66 (J Thompson)

BOWLING: Mellor 5-2-1-5, T Goldenstein 4-0-0-12, Finn 3-0-1-21, Reinikka 4.5-1-4-21, Hinchliff 2-0-1-17

Tinana won by 173 runs

cricket fccricket fraser coast cricket
