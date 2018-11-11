All of the scores from Fraser Coast Cricket (Nov 10)
CRICKET: There were a few fantastic performances with bat and ball in the most recent round of Fraser Coast's cricket competitions.
John Kosmidis did plenty of damage atop the order for Cavaliers' A-grade team but Bushrangers bowlers Sagar Shreeragh (3-23) and Brent Firth-Meldrum (2-35) helped restrict the side to just 139.
Bushies batsmen, led by Brent Dean's 47, chased the target in 34 overs.
In the other A-grade game, Past Brothers veteran Dean Challacombe showed he is still one of the region's most lethal bowlers.
He took 4-8 from seven overs as Australs were skittled for just 73.
Past Grammars chased that total in just 10 overs.
All scores are entered into MyCricket or sent directly to the Chronicle.
FRASER COAST 40 OVER A-GRADE
Round 7
Bushrangers v Cavaliers at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay
Cavaliers 1st Innings
J KOSMIDIS c Z Khan b M Singh 40
L WELLS c J Lenton b JC Riley 11
N HAURITZ c T Griffith b B Firth-Meldrum 4
T KIDD c T Griffith b B Firth-Meldrum 1
A KRATZMANN c Z Bills b S Shreeragh 12
D OULD c B Dean b S Shreeragh 10
L McCULLY lbw b S Shreeragh 14
F WHITE lbw b M Singh 13
R O'BRIEN not out 6
E WYVILL c & b J Kelsey 0
Extras (3nb, 16w, 3b, 2lb)24
TOTAL139
Overs: 35.4
FOW: 22 (L Wells) 27 (N Hauritz) 33 (T Kidd) 60 (A Kratzmann) 83 (D Ould) 83 (J Kosmidis) 126 (F White) 131 (L McCully) 139 (E Wyvill).
BOWLING: B Firth-Meldrum 8-0-2-35, JC Riley 7-0-1-26, S Shreeragh 8-1-3-23, A Eden 3-0-0-21, M Singh 8-1-2-23, J Kelsey 1.4-0-1-6.
Bushrangers 1st Innings
J KELSEY lbw b E Wyvill17
B DEAN b L McCully47
A EDEN c L Wells b N Hauritz16
Z BILLS st D Ould b E Wyvill16
J Lenton c N Hauritz b E Wyvill8
T GRIFFITH c T Kidd b L McCully13
Z KHAN not out1
M SINGH not out2
Extras (3nb, 11w, 2b, 4lb)20
SIX wickets for140
Overs: 34.4
FOW: 27 (J Kelsey) 73 (A Eden) 103 (Z Bills) 115 (J Lenton) 135 (B Dean) 136 (T Griffith).
BOWLING: F White 4-0-0-27, L McCully 6-1-2-15, N Hauritz 7.4-3-1-16, E Wyvill 8-1-3-35, A Kratzmann 3-0-0-19, T Kidd 6-0-0-22.
Bushrangers won by four wickets
Australs v Past Grammars at Newtown Oval 1, Maryborough
Australs 1st Innings
Scoring details not supplied
Extras (nb, 6w, lb)8
TOTAL73
Overs: 24.4
BOWLING: G McKay 6-2-2-14, L McKay 5-1-0-21, C Copas 5-0-0-13, D Challacombe 7-1-4-8, J Jensen 2-1-3-16.
Past Grammars 1st Innings
Dismissal details not supplied
N DEMPSEY48
N BENNETTS7
L MCKAY not out3
C COPAS not out0
Extras (2nb, 10w, 2lb)16
TWO wickets for74
Overs: 10
FOW: 20 (N Bennetts) 69 (N Dempsey)
Past Grammars won by 8 wickets
FRASER COAST 40 OVER RESERVES
Round 5
Bushrangers v Mary River Mullets at Newtown Oval 2, Maryborough
Dismissal details not supplied
Bushrangers 1st Innings
JA RILEY2
H ISLES50
L SMITH4
B HARKER8
S HAMMOND44
H KINGTON35
R BOASE2
A KINGTON12
R YOUNG not out48
M ADAMS0
R GILL not out0
Extras (2nb, 25w, lb)28
NINE wickets for232
Overs: 40
FOW: 22 (JA Riley) 34 (L Smith) 50 (B Harker) 110 (H Isles) 161 (S Hammond) 164 (R Boase) 175 (H Kington) 197 (A Kington) 221 (M Adams)
BOWLING: L Nolen 8-0-1-43, D Hard 8-0-2-37, A Brockway 8-1-1-51, R Bryce 8-0-1-29, J Trivett 2-0-0-17, S Hard 4-0-3-45, J Stimpson 2-0-1-9
Mary River 1st Innings
A BROCKWAY23
J TRIVETT8
R BRYCE8
N PHILLIPS0
D STIMPSON not out24
S HARD0
D HARD0
L NOLEN6
J STIMPSON1
C NOLEN2
Extras (12w)12
TOTAL84
Overs: 20.5
FOW: 13 (J Trivett) 45 (R Bryce) 47 (A Brockway) 47 (D Hard) 47 (N Phillips) 47 (S Hard) 59 (L Nolen) 61 (J Stimpson) 84 (C Nolen)
BOWLING: R Young 4-0-0-28, H Isles 6-0-3-17, A Kington 4-1-3-8, R Boase 3-0-1-7, R Gill 2.5-0-2-19, H Kington 1-0-0-5.
Bushrangers won by 148 runs
Brothers Shamrocks v Craignish at Allan Embrey Oval, Hervey Bay
Brothers Shamrocks 1st Innings
Dismissal details not supplied
T GOULD8
A HATHERELL34
L STEWART1
B AUSTIN4
W SPERLING22
P ANDREWS18
S GREEN not out0
D MURTAGH3
G DONNELLY15
H SCHMIDT0
Extras (4nb,12w, b, 5lb)22
TOTAL128
Overs: 29.1
FOW: 58 (P Andrews) 66 (A Hatherell) 80 (B Austin) 85 (G Donnelly) 85 (D Murtagh) 93 (H Schmidt) 119 (T Gould) 124 (L Stewart) 127 (W Sperling)
Craignish 1st Innings
Scoring details not supplied
Extras (7w, 2lb)9
TOTAL93
Overs: 29.3
BOWLING: L Stewart 8-2-3-19, B Austin 6-1-2-23, D Murtagh 3-0-0-14, W Sperling 4.3-2-4-5, G Donnelly 4-1-0-14, S Green 2-0-0-12, A Hatherell 2-0-0-4.
Brothers Shamrocks won by 35 runs
Bay Power v Tinana at Newtown Oval No.3, Maryborough
Tinana 1st Innings
T SIMPSON b J Thopmpson87
T FINN c J Thompson b Ryan72
S GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims16
T GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims6
D STUMBRAS c not supplied b D Harch9
M BAILEY c & b K Sims0
D HINCHLIFF b K Sims4
A GEORGE not out13
C GOLDENSTEIN b K Sims3
C MELLOR c K Sims b Ridgley2
V REINIKKA not out 2
Extras (b, 6lb, 17w, nb)25
NINE wickets for239
Overs: 40
FOW: 164 (T Simpson) 193 (S Goldenstein) 193 (T Finn) 205 (D Stumbras) 206 (M Bailey) 215 (d hinchliff) 222 (T Goldenstein) 225 (CC Goldenstein) 234 (CC Mellor)
BOWLING: Ryan 8-0-1-51, Sims 8-2-4-23, Ridgley 7-0-1-65, Harch 8-0-1-38, Waldie 3-0-0-29, Thompson 5-0-2-24, Williams 1-0-0-2
Bay Power 1st Innings
S RIDGLEY c T Simpson b Finn9
L WILLIAMS b Mellor0
B THOMPSON c & b V Reinikka8
K SIMS c not supplied b Renikka27
B RYAN lbw Hinchliff10
D HARCH not out1
C WALDIE c not supplied b Reinikka0
J THOMPSON c S Goldenstein b Reinikka0
Extras (11w)11
TOTAL66
Overs: 18.5
FOW: 1 (L Williams) 22 (Ridgley) 35 (B Thompseon) 60 (Sims) 64 (Ryan) 66 (Waldie) 66 (J Thompson)
BOWLING: Mellor 5-2-1-5, T Goldenstein 4-0-0-12, Finn 3-0-1-21, Reinikka 4.5-1-4-21, Hinchliff 2-0-1-17
Tinana won by 173 runs