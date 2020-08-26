ALL OR NOTHING: St Mary’s hopes on the line today

RUGBY LEAGUE: It all comes down to this.

The Langer Cup finals hopes of St Mary's College hang in the balance ahead of today's blockbuster clash against Keebra Park SHS at Toowoomba Sports Ground.

The Toowoomba school is currently in a three-way tie for fourth spot, however, sit at the bottom of the pack on points differential.

It means nothing short of a win will keep them in the hunt, and they are relying on minor premier contenders Palm Beach Currumbin and Wavell SHS to get the better of Marsden SHS and Ipswich SHS respectively.

The task has been made tougher with further injuries hitting the side, with captain Xavier Va'a joining Blake Cesari and Shaun Packer on the sidelines.

Coach Matt Jahnke said his side wasn't throwing in the towel, and led by halves Brayden Paix and Blake Moore, would throw everything they had at the visitors.

"They're up for the challenge. They're still keen and excited to show what they've been training for, and it gives them an opportunity to show what they've got," Jahnke said.

"We'll try a few things with it all on the line. I'm happy with the direction Blake and Brayden are going, and our backline is a strength and a weapon.

"As everyone knows, we're not the biggest side in the competition, so we have to rely on our crafty guys to make those opportunities."

The scoreline last week against Wavell SHS blew out to 36-4 in the end, however Jahnke said there was plenty to take from the defeat, in a performance that saw several first half tries go begging.

"We sat there at halftime and were still pretty excited (about our chances)," he said.

"We had three good opportunities. If we had taken those and got our kicks, we would've been up 18-12.

"That's the difference in this competition. The sides that are winning are those that are taking their chances.

"It was a bit of a tough pill to swallow. In that 15-minute period after halftime we lost all momentum and gave them the opportunity to stay on top."

After missing last week, Keanu Wright-Dunrobin will be back in the side, with Jahnke looking for a hot start to put some pressure on a talented Keebra Park side.

"We're looking to make sure we capitalise on our opportunities," he said.

"We had plenty of them last week, and we need to make sure we capture them.

"If we get off to a good start, we'll build some confidence. The resilience is there if a few things go against us."

St Mary's College's crunch game against Keebra Park SHS will be broadcast live at thechronicle.com.au from 4pm.