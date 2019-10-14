‘All photos deleted’: Carney and Susie split

As Roxette once sang, "It must have been love, but it's over now".

Married At First Sight's Susie Bradley and former NRL star Todd Carney have split up.

The pair started dating back in January but their relationship came to a screeching halt on Saturday when they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all photos of one another.

While drinking with friends on Saturday night, Bradley posted a photo on her Instagram story that said: "Wine won't wake up one day and leave you".

The next morning she posted a sad selfie and wrote: "Feel like I've been punched in the f***ing chest".

Susie shared this sad photo on Instagram.

Bradley and Carney first connected when the NRL bad boy "slid into her DMs" (direct messages).

Speaking to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O in August, Carney said the pair first met up in January: "We caught up and since then I think we've had not a weekend away from each other."

MAFS had finished filming but was still airing on TV and some fans weren't impressed Carney had started dating the reality contestant.

"A lot of people when they watch TV, they think it's live," Carney said. "I'm getting messages going, 'How can you do this to Billy (Bradley's MAFS husband)? She's cheating on him!' I don't think people understood the show was over.

"I got a fair bit of backlash from it."

The sportsman told the radio hosts he couldn't watch MAFS because he "felt like she was cheating on me" and added he didn't think Bradley was portrayed accurately on the show.

"They (made her out) to be a crazy witch," he said. "I even speak to her mum about it and her mum said, 'I've never heard her speak to anyone like that'.

"Maybe it was just small snippets, I don't know."

Bradley entered the reality TV experiment as an "intruder" and immediately copped backlash from viewers over her treatment of her TV hubby, Billy Vincent.

Susie and Billy were matched on Married At First Sight.

She criticised him for being "too small" and "not a man" and admitted his affection made her feel "uncomfortable and awkward" - even prompting relationship expert John Aiken to call her out on her behaviour.

"It's a problem that you don't know how you're contributing to this issue," he said on the reality show.

"Let me give you some feedback. Do you think you're better than Billy? Because you talk as though you do see yourself as being better than him. Here's what it sounds like: 'You're not a man, you've got no balls, use your big boy voice'. That is contempt that you're from a level above talking down to him … cruel put-downs, eye-rolling, that's contempt. That's what you do. What I'm seeing in front of me needs to be called out."

Bradley insisted in interviews she was the victim of bad editing, telling the Courier Mail: "I'm not as bad as people think I am.

"Viewers are seeing about 7 per cent of 100 per cent of mine and Billy's time, and they are forming their opinions on that, and that's not enough to form an opinion on … so cut me some slack."

In April, Bradley appeared on Channel 9's Talking Married and confirmed rumours she and Carney had started dating.

"I'm actually in full-blown love, it's totally amazing," she said.

It’s all over between the pair.

Pressed for more details, Bradley revealed she and Carney first connected via social media.

"His name's Todd, and he's lovely. And we met on Instagram. It was a little bit of a like-for-like scenario, and then he messaged me, and then we met up, and we haven't left each other's side since," she said.

Bradley insisted, despite her then new boyfriend's sporting background and her role on Australia's most-watched TV show, neither were aware of who the other was when they first connected.

"So the day I started following him - I was sort of looking at a lot of people's Instagrams - I was looking for good-looking people. And he didn't know that I was on the show either because I didn't want him to know until I knew he liked me for me. And it was kind of the same with him and his football. I don't follow football - sorry Todd," she said.