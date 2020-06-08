All-time spray: Tallis unloads on Broncos

Gorden Tallis pulled no punches in his critique of the Broncos.

Gorden Tallis has delivered one of the all-time sprays at the Brisbane Broncos, declaring: "They're not the club I played for."

Two days after Tallis unloaded on his former teammate and Brisbane board member Darren Lockyer, the Broncos legend doubled down when asked to respond to a request from current prop Matt Lodge to come along to training and help the young players get better.

Lodge said that while Tallis was entitled to his opinion, "he's never stepped a foot in the building, helped the club get better or reached out to say if there's anything he can do to help us become better players.

"We've had plenty of old players come back and help us get better, so sometimes you've just got to sit through the criticism.

"He's entitled to that opinion but maybe if he could know we're trying hard to fix it … if he wants to come in and give us a hand and show us some leadership and help us be better players he's more than welcome."

Tallis fired back on Triple M: "You guys dug yourselves into it, dig yourselves out of it."

As the fallout continues from the embarrassing 59-0 loss to the Sydney Roosters, the Raging Bull's simmering anger at how he and other club greats had been exiled meant Tallis was clearly not in a bridge-building mood.

It's worth noting Lodge had previously been involved in a fiery clash with Tallis over comments Tallis made about Lodge not being captaincy material.

Matt Lodge and Gorden Tallis have continued their war of words. Picture: Peter Wallis

Lodge had reportedly said to Tallis previously: "Why don't you say it to my face?" when the pair crossed paths at a function earlier this year.

Tallis apparently took Lodge up on his offer back then, although he maintained "it wasn't like we were ever going to come to fisticuffs".

But he didn't want to know about Lodge's latest offer.

"Tell him no, he's got Darren Lockyer," Tallis said, in reference to comments Tallis made that Lockyer had also gone missing.

"They've made their choices. They've made their bed. They can lie in it."

But the Broncos were ducking for cover following the shellacking by the Roosters, with the media banned from talking to the players after the game.

On Sunday they were claiming it wasn't the players fault but a club official who made the call that they would not front up and explain their dismal efforts.

To his credit, at least Lodge is one bloke obviously prepared to answer the tough questions.

But no one has earned the right to ask them more than Tallis who gave 100 per cent every time he took the field before being forced into retirement after suffering a serious neck injury.

Asked why he did not want to take Lodge up on his offer, a clearly upset Tallis said did not hold back: "Because I don't want to go back there.

"It is as simple as that … because I don't want to. They've made their mistakes. I'm at the Titans now … they are not the club I played for.

"They don't even want the old boys there.

"(Chief executive) Paul White had blocked the old blokes to come back in.

"Kevvie (Walters) has tried to go back. We've all tried to go back at certain times because we saw that the ship needed to be put back on the right direction, and they don't want us.

"And now that the shit has hit the fan and it is a little token offer, 'well, why don't you come and help us?'

"Well, no.

"You guys dug yourselves into it, dig yourselves out of it."

Tallis even claimed that White had shook Walters' hand prior to Anthony Seibold's appointment and told him "he's got the job".

"Kevvie had to ring Locky, a bloke that he played with and taught him and made him great, he (Lockyer) wasn't even going to come to the interview process.

"So the job was done (Seibold had it). Wayne Bennett wrote an article about (Jason) Demetriou and said 'don't go, like the interview process is a load of rubbish. It's already decided'."

Originally published as All-time spray: Tallis unloads on Broncos