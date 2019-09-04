Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIME TO HEAL: Healing Rooms team members (standing from left) Adrian Thompson, Jennifer White, Peter Godwill, Margaret Thompson, Wendy Tomlinson, (seated from left) Mandy Chew, Sharon Brady and Erin Straker.
TIME TO HEAL: Healing Rooms team members (standing from left) Adrian Thompson, Jennifer White, Peter Godwill, Margaret Thompson, Wendy Tomlinson, (seated from left) Mandy Chew, Sharon Brady and Erin Straker. Boni Holmes
Whats On

All welcome for healing

Boni Holmes
by
4th Sep 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADRIAN Thompson says he is living proof that prayer can heal.

He remembers the first recorded miracle - it was him.

His wife Margaret asked him what he wanted and he replied with "I am sick of these hearing aids".

"Margaret put her hands over my ears and commanded my hearing return and that was 11 years ago," Adrian said.

From that day, a small group of people from all church denominations get together to pray at the Maryborough Healing Rooms.

"We pray with the word of knowledge. It is definitely not counselling and people need to know that."

Sometimes it is a problem decades old that needs clearing which can lead to a healing.

"Sometimes you get a word, other times you get absolutely nothing and it doesn't make sense. It is not annoying you anymore."

A couple of years ago Adrian was diagnosed with diabetes and would have six-monthly check-ups.

"I am now 80 years old and playing trains all day without any effects - I am a released diabetic."

He said any member of the public was welcome to the Maryborough Healing Rooms which celebrates its 10th birthday.

"People come in off the street after seeing the sign and they want to get healed.

"It is donation based - we have got no income."

DETAILS

The Maryborough Healing Rooms, Woodstock House, corner Kent and Richmond sts will celebrate its 10th birthday with an open house and afternoon tea on Saturday, September 7 from 2-4pm.

For more information phone 0490 138 491.

More Stories

10th birthday fccommunity fcevent fchealth fcmaryborough fcwhatson healing hands
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rescuers’ hands tied as hundreds of roos slowly die

    premium_icon Rescuers’ hands tied as hundreds of roos slowly die

    News Animal rescuers have evacuated a handful of surviving joeys after the Bribie Island fires — but say they could have done much more had they been allowed.

    • 4th Sep 2019 4:52 AM
    PATIENT EXODUS: Coast facing maldistribution of specialists

    premium_icon PATIENT EXODUS: Coast facing maldistribution of specialists

    Health AMAQ officials have raised concerns of 'training bottlenecks'

    'One death is too many': Coast overdose numbers soar

    premium_icon 'One death is too many': Coast overdose numbers soar

    Health The AMAQ has called for urgent action on the issue

    Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    premium_icon Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    News The incident happened on August 24 about 1.15pm.