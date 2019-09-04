All welcome for healing

TIME TO HEAL: Healing Rooms team members (standing from left) Adrian Thompson, Jennifer White, Peter Godwill, Margaret Thompson, Wendy Tomlinson, (seated from left) Mandy Chew, Sharon Brady and Erin Straker.

TIME TO HEAL: Healing Rooms team members (standing from left) Adrian Thompson, Jennifer White, Peter Godwill, Margaret Thompson, Wendy Tomlinson, (seated from left) Mandy Chew, Sharon Brady and Erin Straker. Boni Holmes

ADRIAN Thompson says he is living proof that prayer can heal.

He remembers the first recorded miracle - it was him.

His wife Margaret asked him what he wanted and he replied with "I am sick of these hearing aids".

"Margaret put her hands over my ears and commanded my hearing return and that was 11 years ago," Adrian said.

From that day, a small group of people from all church denominations get together to pray at the Maryborough Healing Rooms.

"We pray with the word of knowledge. It is definitely not counselling and people need to know that."

Sometimes it is a problem decades old that needs clearing which can lead to a healing.

"Sometimes you get a word, other times you get absolutely nothing and it doesn't make sense. It is not annoying you anymore."

A couple of years ago Adrian was diagnosed with diabetes and would have six-monthly check-ups.

"I am now 80 years old and playing trains all day without any effects - I am a released diabetic."

He said any member of the public was welcome to the Maryborough Healing Rooms which celebrates its 10th birthday.

"People come in off the street after seeing the sign and they want to get healed.

"It is donation based - we have got no income."

DETAILS

The Maryborough Healing Rooms, Woodstock House, corner Kent and Richmond sts will celebrate its 10th birthday with an open house and afternoon tea on Saturday, September 7 from 2-4pm.

For more information phone 0490 138 491.