BIG SHOW: Car, bike and aero clubs work together for Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels.
All wheels on for Maryborough show

Boni Holmes
by
10th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

REGISTRATIONS for anything on wheels were still being taken for what is being hailed as Maryborough's biggest vehicle show.

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be a family fun day with aircraft, car and motorcycle displays.

The Warbirds of Aerotec Qld in Toowoomba will do adventure flights.

Maryborough Ford Car Club president Greg Walters said the car show was open to all makes and models including vintage, classic, hotrod, show cars, bikes, tractors and trucks.

"Anything on wheels or machinery is welcome to display," Mr Walters said.

The day will feature market stalls, food and refreshments, historical displays, stationary engines and kids entertainment.

The Flying Doctors and Angel Flight will be on hand and Rotary will help with catering. The Maryborough Aviation committee will have a display in the hanger.

Cost to Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be by donation, with all funds supporting Angel Flight.

Car Show entry was $5 and the public with judge the vehicles with winners receiving trophies.

There will be a perpetual trophy for the best club display.

For details, phone Geaeme McManus 0457363011 or Greg Walters 0478414549.

Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels will be held at the Maryborough Airport on August 11 from 9am.

