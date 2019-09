FOOTBALL: The Joey's Mini World Cup returns to Hervey Bay this Sunday with 67 teams in six divisions.

Held at Tavistock Street last year the tournament has moved to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in Nikenbah.

Draw 1 for Joeys Junior World Cup. Contributed

Draw 2 for Joeys Junior World Cup. Contributed

Teams from around the country will represent countries of the world as they battle over the week long tournament.

Field location for Joeys Junior World Cup. Contributed

The Chronicle will keep you up to date with the action over the next week.