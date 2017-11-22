Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News

All your formal photos in one spot

L-R Steph Beck and Rachael Lelen at Flamingo's On Quay.

News

GALLERY: Rocky's finest step out to enjoy night...

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

Lifestyle

Neuville sets the early pace at Aussie leg of world...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News

Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

News

News

PHOTOS: Did we snap a shot of you at the Melbourne...

Carole Marsden

News

PHOTOS: The storm that ripped through Bundy

Moon Point Fraser Island.

News

#SnapFraserCoast: Where you love on the Fraser...

Games

Entertainment

The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

The gorgeous Fraser Coast.

News

YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning shots of the Fraser Coast

Lifestyle

The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

FUNDRAISER: Dancers from Sparks Dance Centre (from left) Seattle Michel, Maddison Challies, Evie Voller, Chloe Ernst, Jorja Signitzer and Jade Bennett before performing on stage at the Light the Night event for the Leukaemia Foundation.

News

A beautiful tribute to those affected by blood...

4 snakes came to visit

News

WATCH: When four snakes come to visit

Sport

Sport

Magpies crush Flames in men's hockey grand final

Sport

Sport

Magpies fly high in Hervey Bay hockey decider

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News

Man evades police only to be chased by shark

A fire threatens homes in Aura. Residents evacuate.

News

IN PICTURES: How the Caloundra fire emergency...

News

Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

News

NT News: their best front pages revealed

Motor Sports

Sport

PHOTOS: Bumper crowd for Supercars, 46K plus through...

Whales filmed inside Moreton Bay, just off Tangalooma Island Resort

News

Whales filmed inside Moreton Bay

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

News

Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

News

Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Rockhampton celebrates its 18 Boys title. 18 Boys final: Rockhampton Red def Palm Beach. Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Sport

Will Rockhampton win its fourth straight titles?

Travel

Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

News

Solar eruption key to tracking space weather

News

All your formal photos in one spot

By
22nd Nov 2017 8:49 AM

THE ladies frocked up in stunning dresses and the men looked stylish in their suits for what was one of the biggest events on the Grade 12 calendar. 

Students from across the Fraser Coast had a night to remember at their formals.

We were apart of the special occasion attending every school to photograph all the glitz and glam. 

We've put a gallery together from each school so you can take a look at all the formal photos in one spot. 

If you haven't picked up your favourite photo, don't forget to grab a 25% off coupon for all over the counter formal photo sales. 

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  formal 2017 fraser coast photos