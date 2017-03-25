Allan boys could make worlds with a little help from friends

EYE THE WORLD: BMX brothers Mackenzie and Campbell Allan had given up on the World Championships before a fundraiser was started.

YOU can hear the nerves, the excitement, in Donna Allan's voice as she recalls a whirlwind 24 hours.

"I'm shaking," she says.

On Sunday, her son Campbell Allan won the ACT titles and qualified for an Australian team to compete at a Trans-Tasman series in April.

His story carried the Chronicle's back page, but when colleague Gail Ciavorella reached the last paragraph she had a few questions for Donna.

Campbell's win, the story read, puts the teen a step closer to a world title though this year's comp may be out of reach.

"It just came to mind if anyone deserves it, this family does," Miss Ciavorella said. "I approached (Donna) and said 'what's the go with this?'. I went 'Why, you should be going?'."

Miss Ciavorella asked Donna if she could start a fundraiser to get the Allan boys to the United States for the world championships in July. Donna said yes

"It was very emotional," Miss Ciavorella said.

"She's very humble, she would never ask for anything. She's done a lot for me and a lot of people. They're so deserving."

The few times we asked Donna about the fundraiser, which in its first 24 hours raised more than $1600, she began to shake.

"We're feeling very loved," Donna said. "I'm shaking I'm that excited, and the boys can't believe it.

"(Donations have come from) friends I haven't seen for 30 years, and there's a few who have followed their racing on Facebook."

The plan is to get all four Allans - BMX riders Campbell and Mackenzie and parents Donna and Rohan - to the UCI BMX World Titles in South Carolina.

Click here for the Gofundme page.