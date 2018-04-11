Young mum accused of role in stealing $30K jewellery

STOLEN LOOT: Senior Constable Travis Kirby with some of the jewellery that was allegedly recovered.

Carlie Walker

AN ACCUSED accomplice in a series of break-ins, where $30,000 in property was stolen, has been allowed bail.

The alleged mastermind last night remained on the run and was believed to be in NSW.

Zoe Maree Hatch drew the attention of police when she allegedly tried to hock items of jewellery at local pawn shops.

The 26-year-old Bauple woman appeared in court yesterday facing charges related to the break-ins around the Tinana area, including RV home-base.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said while Hatch had a limited criminal history, her alleged partner and co-accused had an extensive history, including previous convictions for breaking and entering.

Snr Const Edwards said the man had been identified on CCTV.

She said there were concerns Hatch might fail to appear if she was granted bail.

The court heard Hatch had two small children, aged 5 and 7, and had a vested interest in remaining in the area.

Her mum supported her in court.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Hatch would have to report to Maryborough Magistrates Court every Tuesday,

He also made it a condition of bail that she does not attend any pawnbrokers.

The case was adjourned until May 1.