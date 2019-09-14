Menu
Crime

Alleged armed robber targeted the wrong car

by ELISE WILLIAMS
14th Sep 2019 9:11 AM
POLICE were able to hunt down an alleged robber after the car he allegedly stole was fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The 20-year-old man approached an unattended car at a Browns Plains car wash centre at around 3.30pm yesterday, police allege.

Staff confronted the man who then allegedly produced a knife and threatened them.

The man then took off in the vehicle, which was fitted with the tracking device.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently arrest the man at an address in Browns Plains.

The Regents Park man will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, September 16 charged with one count of armed robbery.

