Alleged armed robber teen to have case sent to higher court

Jessica Cook
8th Oct 2020 2:18 PM
A TEENAGE, who police allege is linked to a two-week crime spree including an armed robbery, will have his charges sent to a higher court.

Tyson Wells, 18, was due in Hervey Bay Magistrates court Thursday morning but the case could not progress as he was not in attendance.

He faces 16 charges including five break and enters, two evasion offences and a robbery with actual violence in company.

Police have alleged he posted photos of his loot from the break-ins on social media.

He remains in custody and will appear via video link next Thursday for a committal hearing.

