Alleged attacker to face court over Glenwood incident

CRIME SCENE: The property where an alleged shooting incident took place at Glenwood yesterday. Carlie Walker

A GLENWOOD man has been arrested and another left injured after an apparent neighbourhood dispute turned ugly in the rural town yesterday morning.

Police were called to a private property on Beckmanns Rd about 9.30am after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired.

They arrived to find a 38-year-old with suspected wounds to his legs, hands and torso from a "shotgun of some sort”.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening and police said he declined ambulance transport to hospital.

A 45-year-old man was found by police in a nearby four-wheel drive and he was taken into custody.

He is expected to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today on a number of weapons and drug offences.

Police are expected to formally object to bail.

The incident was a harsh wake-up for Glenwood's residents.

For neighbouring couple Rosemary and Dave Timmis, a quiet Friday morning was interrupted by the sound of four gunshots. Mrs Timmis said they heard the shots ring out about 9.20am.

The couple said they were startled by the noise, adding that Glenwood was usually a quiet area to live.

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, returned home after a trip to Bunnings to find the nearby home swarming with police after the incident.

The man, who cares for his wife, said they usually enjoyed the peaceful tranquillity of the area, although it wasn't unusual to hear the odd gunshot in the rural area.

"It's usually a quiet place to live,” he said.