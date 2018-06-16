Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: The property where an alleged shooting incident took place at Glenwood yesterday.
CRIME SCENE: The property where an alleged shooting incident took place at Glenwood yesterday. Carlie Walker
News

Alleged attacker to face court over Glenwood incident

16th Jun 2018 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLENWOOD man has been arrested and another left injured after an apparent neighbourhood dispute turned ugly in the rural town yesterday morning.

Police were called to a private property on Beckmanns Rd about 9.30am after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired.

They arrived to find a 38-year-old with suspected wounds to his legs, hands and torso from a "shotgun of some sort”.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening and police said he declined ambulance transport to hospital.

A 45-year-old man was found by police in a nearby four-wheel drive and he was taken into custody.

He is expected to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today on a number of weapons and drug offences.

Police are expected to formally object to bail.

The incident was a harsh wake-up for Glenwood's residents.

For neighbouring couple Rosemary and Dave Timmis, a quiet Friday morning was interrupted by the sound of four gunshots. Mrs Timmis said they heard the shots ring out about 9.20am.

The couple said they were startled by the noise, adding that Glenwood was usually a quiet area to live.

Another neighbour, who didn't want to be named, returned home after a trip to Bunnings to find the nearby home swarming with police after the incident.

The man, who cares for his wife, said they usually enjoyed the peaceful tranquillity of the area, although it wasn't unusual to hear the odd gunshot in the rural area.

"It's usually a quiet place to live,” he said.

fccourt fccrime glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coast road where a speeder is nabbed every minute and a half

    premium_icon Coast road where a speeder is nabbed every minute and a half

    Crime Drivers hit with thousands of tickets at our worst speeding hotspots.

    Man found in possession of MacBook from major robbery

    premium_icon Man found in possession of MacBook from major robbery

    News He said he got it from a 'bloke at the skate park'.

    Diner En Blanc set to return to the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Diner En Blanc set to return to the Fraser Coast

    News Diner En Blanc is set to return to the Fraser Coast.

    How Walshy won his biggest battle, and changed his life

    premium_icon How Walshy won his biggest battle, and changed his life

    AFL A return to the footy field was the furthest thing from his mind.

    Local Partners