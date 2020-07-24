Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
Crime

Man on murder charge returns to court

Christian Berechree
24th Jul 2020 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case of Isaac Powell, who is accused of murder, came up in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mr Powell is accused of killing Paul Herdman at a Urangan unit in September last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Mr Powell was arrested on September 11 after a police operation.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28.

Mr Powell, who did not appear in court, had his case adjourned for committal mention.

He was remanded in custody.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime murder charge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to dance with best in ballet

        premium_icon Chance to dance with best in ballet

        Art & Theatre How to be part of Queensland Ballet tour of Coast

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News More lockdowns likely as state battled COVID-19

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest