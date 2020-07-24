Man on murder charge returns to court

Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.

THE case of Isaac Powell, who is accused of murder, came up in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Mr Powell is accused of killing Paul Herdman at a Urangan unit in September last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Mr Powell was arrested on September 11 after a police operation.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28.

Mr Powell, who did not appear in court, had his case adjourned for committal mention.

He was remanded in custody.