An image taken from security cameras outside WIN Projects in Hervey Bay shows a man allegedly spray painting the office's glass frontage. PHOTO: Contributed
News

Alleged Bay office vandal caught on film

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st Jun 2020 11:50 AM
INCIDENTS of vandalism and graffiti show a complete disregard for other people's property.

That is the view of a Hervey Bay business owner whose office was defaced with spray paint last week.

The glass office front at WIN Projects in Pialba was tagged on Thursday evening with what appears to be three letters or initials.

Owner Glen Winney told the Chronicle the suspect allegedly defaced the office around 5.30pm.

"We only realised what had happened when we arrived at work on Friday morning," Mr Winney said.

Police were notified and the company was quick to have the spray painted tags removed.

"It is of course a major inconvenience for any company but there is also the cost involved in repairing or cleaning the vandalised property," Mr Winney explained.

He said all businesses were suffering financially at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and such acts showed the lack of respect of some people within the community.

Mr Winney said the culprit was caught on three security cameras defacing the office.

"The responses we have received to our post about the incident on social media reveal how outraged the community is about such things," he said.

Mr Winney said he was angry at the damage caused to his office but felt sorry for the perpetrator at the same time.

"There is definitely something going wrong in a person's life when they do this and that needs to be addressed," he said.

business news fccrime frasercoastcrime grafitti hervey bay pialba
Fraser Coast Chronicle

