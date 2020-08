Police have charged a man with stealing a bike.

A HERVEY BAY man will front court, charged with stealing a bike.

The man was charged after police raided a North St, Point Vernon home on Sunday.

Officers searched the house over suspected stolen property and spoke with the man, 32, about items they found.

He was then charged with stealing a bicycle and possession of tainted property.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 27.