Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
Crime

Alleged brother shooter to stay in jail

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.

Mark Spencer, 26, had more than 20 charges before Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where his matter was adjourned for several more weeks.

Police will allege Spencer shot his 42-year-old brother in the mouth through the windscreen of a car in February before police arrested him at at Woodford property.

Police arrested Spencer in a suspected stolen caravan which they alleged was used as a clandestine drug lab

Spencer will remain in custody and is not required to appear at the next case mention on August 2.

maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast woodford
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Positive employment news for Wide Bay most welcome

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Positive employment news for Wide Bay most welcome

    News A decrease of 0.1 per cent might not seem like much – it remains high at 7.5 per cent – but it is positive movement after years of bad news.

    • 1st Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Maryborough woman, 20, killed in highway crash

    premium_icon Maryborough woman, 20, killed in highway crash

    News Two rescue helicopters responded to the crash

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    Health Annastacia Palaszczuk announces new hospital site for Bundaberg

    • 1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    premium_icon PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    News Parent calls for awareness in wake of incident

    • 1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM