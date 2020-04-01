Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Noel Risi has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
Michael Noel Risi has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
News

Alleged ‘brutal’ assault with guitar leads to murder charge

Aisling Brennan
1st Apr 2020 5:41 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE murder of a Gladesville man who was allegedly attacked with a guitar in his own home has been described as a "brutal" act of violence by police.

Michael Noel Risi, 35, was arrested on Sunday in Byron Bay after he allegedly entered the Gladesville home of Shannon Weller, 36, and attacked him with a guitar as he lay in his bed about 8.25am on March 23.

Mr Weller was rushed to intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital with critical head injuries.

But he later died from those injuries on Sunday.

A woman was also allegedly in bed with Mr Weller when he was attacked but she was left uninjured.

Mr Risi was charged with Mr Weller's murder and denied bail in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Court documents revealed Mr Risi was initially refused bail by police because of the "extremely serious and brutal offence" that resulted in Mr Weller's death.

"(Mr Risi) fled the Sydney area after his commission of said offence in order to avoid apprehension," the documents stated.

Mr Risi will next appear in Sydney Central Local Court on April 27.

central local court editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        News They're among the local health heroes holding the line against the worst global pandemic in a century. LEAVE YOUR MESSAGE OF SUPPORT

        • 1st Apr 2020 4:52 AM
        • 1 A1NzSusanB
        Early express bus for Coast’s elderly, infirmed shoppers

        premium_icon Early express bus for Coast’s elderly, infirmed shoppers

        News Wide Bay Transit are putting elderly residents first.

        Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        premium_icon Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        News Law enforcement to enforce Queensland quarantine, isolation orders

        Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        premium_icon Just 16 ways you’ll get out of $13k fine in QLD

        Crime Only 16 reasons will exempt you from $13k COVID-19 fine