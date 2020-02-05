'Cat killer' denies stalking charge in social media rant

Kodie Love is accused of stalking a man and stringing up a dead cat to his car. He has taken to social media denying one of the charges.

A MAN accused of stalking a man and stringing a dead cat up to his car took to social media to give the name and address of his alleged victim.

Kewarra Beach man Kodie Love, 23 is accused of catching and killing a cat belonging to his neighbour before tying it to the car of a Trinity Beach man.

He was charged on Tuesday with stealing the cat, animal cruelty, serious animal cruelty and unlawful stalking and is due to face court on February 20.

Police have alleged the 45-year-old man found the dead cat tied to his car with a piece of rope on November 14.

"The man believed it might have been seriously injured so he took it to the vet who pronounced it dead," Cairns police Sen-Constable Russell Parker said.

He said the incident was reported to both the RSPCA and police who launched an investigation, tracing the cat back to its owner through its microchip.

Police seized CCTV in the area, from both residents and council equipment, as part of the investigation, along with speaking with dozens of neighbours during the two-month investigation.

"Some people might think this is disproportionate given it is just a cat, but at the end of the day it's an animal, it's defenceless and it's someone's pet," Sen-Constable Parker said.

"The officers went above and beyond and it was just down to the tenacity of the two officers involved."

Mr Love, who posts on Instagram under the name The Masked Hunter, took to the social media site in the hours after being charged protesting his innocence over the stalking.

He claimed the alleged victim was someone he had sent one text message to which read: "Didn't realise being a f---head was a disability" but he'd had no other contact.

Police have not said what the alleged relationship between the pair was.