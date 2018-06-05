Alleged crime spree ends with Dunga Derby car written off

TWO stolen cars are believed to have rolled during a crime spree which left a trail of destruction across the Fraser Coast.



Police will allege a teen gang is responsible for the rampage.



One of the vehicles stolen and destroyed was a Dunga Derby car, due to take part in the charity event in August.



A Queensland Police spokesman said the alleged offences started when a Kia Rio was stolen from Ibis Boulevard in Eli Waters between 9.30pm and midnight on Sunday.



A number of cars in the area were also broken into and items stolen, the spokesman said



From there, at least six teens allegedly broke a window to gain entry into Tiaro's Royal Hotel.



The group allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, tried to take a van at the back of the hotel and then stole the Dunga Derby car, a Holden VT wagon, which later crashed.



Phil Strahan, licensee of the hotel and member of the Dunga Derby team, said the hotel was a "bit of a mess" when he came into work the next day.



"It's a kick in the guts for the volunteers," he said.



Fortunately, two local businesses, including Tinana's Barsby Spare Parts and Lyons Diesel have helped source another Holden for the team.



Mr Strahan said the group would now focus on getting everything that was still in good condition off the old car and into the new car.



"We've had a lot of support from local businesses and mechanics," he said.



The police spokesman said the Kia Rio that was allegedly stolen had also been recovered.



It was found by police in Val St, Cherbourg, with extensive damage.



The spokesman said it was assumed that vehicle had also rolled.



The owners of the Kia were unaware their car was missing until police knocked on their door with a bag that had been found further down the road.



He said the investigation into the alleged crime spree was ongoing.



The spokesman said no one had been charged in relation to the alleged offences, but the police were following a couple of lines of enquiry.

