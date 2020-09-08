Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Alleged dangerous driver shares name with boxing legend

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HE MIGHT share the name of a famous boxer but Mohammad Zaid Ali has a different fight ahead of him in court.

Mr Ali faced a number of traffic charges when he appeared via videolink before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Ali was facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, disobeying the speed limit, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving unlicensed and two evasion offences.

He was also charged with obstructing police and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until October 6.

More Stories

dangerous driving charge fccourt maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 46 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

        $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Premium Content $177m cruise terminal marooned

        Politics $177m Brisbane International Cruise Terminal at Luggage Point marooned

        Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        Premium Content Tragic story behind axe-wielding man’s road rage threats

        News Man wields axe in terrifying road rage incident