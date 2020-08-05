Menu
Alleged dingo disturbances land two in court

Carlie Walker
5th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
TWO people will face Maryborough Magistrates Court today after allegedly interfering with dingoes on Fraser Island.

Both people are from New South Wales and were issued with notices to appear by the Department of Environment and Science.

One has been charged with feeding and disturbing a dingo and the other with one count of disturbing a dingo.

A statement from the department said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers had no tolerance for people who intentionally fed or interfered with dingoes.

The statement said they would hold offenders accountable.

"Visitors and residents on K'gari are reminded that QPWS rangers don't have to be present for a person to be fined for dingo offences," the statement read.

"Tour group operators and members of the public regularly provide information, including photos and videos, to QPWS rangers.

"Dingoes on K'gari have access to an ample supply of natural food.

"Anyone who breaks the law by deliberately feeding or interacting with dingoes, or failing to secure their food and rubbish can expect a fine or to appear in court.

"Fed dingoes become habituated.

"People who feed and interact with dingoes put themselves and other people in danger.

"They also put the dingoes in danger of vehicle strikes."

Recent infringement notices issued on the island include a person fined for feeding a dingo a biscuit on February 27, a person fined for attracting a dingo for a FaceTime video on March 2 and a person fined for dropping food and attracting a dingo for photos on March 3.

