Alleged drink driver flees crash, child taken to hospital

A WOMAN has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash involving a child.

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with chest and back pain after a two car crash on Central Avenue in Urraween.

Police said the driver of a Holden Ute drove away straight after the crash about 7pm on Wednesday.

The female driver was later found by police at her residence.

She had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.163%.

She has been charged with drink driving and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

The woman is expected to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 23.