Alleged drink driver involved in two car crash at Tinana

A MAN has been charged for drink driving after a two car crash at Tinana.
Emergency services were called to a two car crash crash on the intersection of Five Mile Rd and the Bruce Highway.
A 37-year-old man allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 percent.
The accident happened at 8pm Sunday.
A Police Media spokeswoman said the man allegedly blew 0.146 percent at a roadside test before the second test was conducted at the station.
The Wondai man will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 19.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 21-year-old.
No-one was hurt.