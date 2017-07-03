Alleged drink driver involved in two car crash at Tinana

A 37-year-old man allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 percent.

A MAN has been charged for drink driving after a two car crash at Tinana.

Emergency services were called to a two car crash crash on the intersection of Five Mile Rd and the Bruce Highway.

A 37-year-old man allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 percent.

The accident happened at 8pm Sunday.

A Police Media spokeswoman said the man allegedly blew 0.146 percent at a roadside test before the second test was conducted at the station.

The Wondai man will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 19.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 21-year-old.

No-one was hurt.