Alleged drink driving truckie speeds through school zone

Amy Formosa
by
28th Mar 2018 9:07 AM

AN alleged drink driver was also caught speeding through a school zone in Wondunna.

The 49-year-old man was doing 56kmh along Doolong South Road at 7.40am on March 26.

The truck driver allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.074 per cent.

He will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.

Three other drivers were fined for exceeding the speed limit at the same school zone.

With the Easter break and school holidays just around the corner, police are pleading with all motorists to slow down, take regular breaks and remember the Fatal Five. 

drink driving fraser coast speeding truck driver
Fraser Coast Chronicle
