DRUG BUST: Drugs and cash seized by police attached to the Maryborough CIB last week.
Crime

Alleged drug king pin fronts court after $200k ice bust

Annie Perets
by
20th Aug 2018 5:08 PM
ACCUSED drug kingpin Stuart Oliver Owen, arrested during a $200,000 ice bust last week, has fronted court for the first time.   

His 13 charges - which include drug trafficking, possessing 170g of ice and possessing two litres of the liquid party drug fantasy - were mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.  

The Brisbane man, who is from the suburb of Daisy Hill, was allegedly also in possession of four tasers and a large quantity of prescription medication.  

The 33-year-old's Brisbane-based lawyer was unable to attend.   

Mr Owen's 25-year-old female partner was also arrested as a result of the drug raid.   

She is due to appear in court next week.   

Mr Owen's charges will be mentioned again in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 15.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

