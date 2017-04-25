Alleged drunk driver caught hooning in Maryborough

A DRIVER has been charged with drink-driving and a hooning offence after he was allegedly seen doing burnouts in a Maryborough street.

Police got the call from a licenced premises that a man believed to be in his 30s appeared to be intoxicated as he got into a vehicle.

Maryborough police did patrols of the area in the CBD and soon after received another call that the driver of the same vehicle was seen doing burnouts on Albert Street.

A roadside test revealed the driver had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.197%.

The man has been charged with drink driving and a type one hooning offence.

The offence happened on Monday night.

A court date is yet to be set.