Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Crime

Man allegedly so drunk he drove into a house

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 3:57 PM
A MAN who allegedly drove his car with a blood-alcohol content of 0.152 mounted a gutter and crashed into a house at Innes Park last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white Holden Commodore was travelling south on the Esplanade at Innes Park, before mounting a gutter, hitting a power pole, crashing through a letter box and fence and coming to a stop on the veranda of a nearby house.

A 37-year-old Coral Cove man has been charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed one patient who declined QAS services.

Bundaberg News Mail

