News

Alleged drunk skipper on 'sinking boat' off the coast

Amy Formosa
by

SEVERAL 000 calls were made and screams for help were heard coming from a boat stuck off the coast of Hervey Bay on Wednesday night.

A 30-year-old man, the skipper, was allegedly more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit and was later charged with driving a vessel while under the influence.

Police said the first call came through about 6.30pm after a witness from the marina saw the boat drifting out to sea.

Early reports indicated the boat was stuck in mangroves.

Authorities received another call about 10 minutes later from one of the two men on board the vessel, reporting a tinnie sinking.

<<FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST CRIME STORIES>>

Police said soon after this call, a local trawler operator headed out to rescue the men, believed to be on a fishing trip, after the outboard motor had failed.

The driver was tested by police at the Urangan Marina.

He had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.179 per cent.

The man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 13.

Related Items

Topics:  boaties fccrime fcfishing fcpolice hervey bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

WHAT'S ON: Your weekend guide for the Fraser Coast

WHAT'S ON: Your weekend guide for the Fraser Coast

There's no shortage of activities on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

'Women should be able to give birth where they live'

A Maryborough mother has started a petition for better maternity services at the hospitals.

A Maryborough mother calls for better maternity services.

IN THE FASTLANE: New 110kmh Bruce Hwy section ready to open

The Cooroy to Curra upgrade will provide a duplicated, safer highway.

Latest stretch in $384 million project ready to open

$6.2 million Esplanade development nears completion

DEVELOPMENT: Crs Darren Everard and Denis Chapman at the site of the Torquay Revetment Wall, which is nearing completion after about 56 weeks of work.

The project was funded by the council and State Government.

Local Partners