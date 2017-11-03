Alleged drunk skipper on 'sinking boat' off the coast

SEVERAL 000 calls were made and screams for help were heard coming from a boat stuck off the coast of Hervey Bay on Wednesday night.

A 30-year-old man, the skipper, was allegedly more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit and was later charged with driving a vessel while under the influence.

Police said the first call came through about 6.30pm after a witness from the marina saw the boat drifting out to sea.

Early reports indicated the boat was stuck in mangroves.

Authorities received another call about 10 minutes later from one of the two men on board the vessel, reporting a tinnie sinking.

Police said soon after this call, a local trawler operator headed out to rescue the men, believed to be on a fishing trip, after the outboard motor had failed.

The driver was tested by police at the Urangan Marina.

He had an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.179 per cent.

The man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 13.