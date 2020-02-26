Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

Police have arrested a man for alleged drink driving and racing on a road in River Heads. Photo: File.

POLICE are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel if they have had too many drinks.

The warning comes after a man was arrested for alleged drink driving and racing between vehicles on a road in the River Heads area on Saturday evening.

Officers were called out to Cecily Tce around 5.30pm and found a single vehicle had crashed into a power pole.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said police found the man at his home and conducted a breath test that returned a positive result.

“The man was transported to Hervey Bay Police Station for further testing where he allegedly returned a positive result of 0.133 per cent blood alcohol content,” she said.

Snr Const Nancarrow said further investigations revealed the man had allegedly been racing another vehicle before the crash.

Police believe the man lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the power pole.

The 53-year-old’s license was immediately suspended and the vehicle taken off the road for 90 days.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 18.