Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
IN COURT: The man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in court again.
News

Alleged fatal crash driver heard in court

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of crashing an allegedly stolen car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again.

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, is facing two fresh charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.

He is also charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The matter was briefly heard in court this morning.

A brief of evidence was ordered with the matters being adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Score! Major sports drawcard to bring thousands to Coast

        premium_icon Score! Major sports drawcard to bring thousands to Coast

        News It could mean seven extra events a year and $1.5m for the local economy

        IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Your questions about new Chronicle format answered

        Your questions about new Chronicle format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Son’s shock road death inspires mission to help others

        premium_icon Son’s shock road death inspires mission to help others

        News Russell Smulders usually doesn’t tell people his own tragic story