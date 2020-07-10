Alleged fraudster gets icy reception in M’boro court

A MAN accused of bringing the drug "ice" to court has had his charges mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Patrick Madigan, 44, was facing a series of charges including failing to appear, attempting to claim a disaster recovery payment he wasn't entitled to and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard the suspected ice had been found when Madigan had come to the Maryborough court this week after missing his appearance on June 30.

He attempted to hand his partner a bag as he was arrested, but police seized the bag.

Inside the bag was a crystalline substance.

Mr Madigan denied the substance was ice, telling the court it was home brewing powder.

The substance was yet to be tested, the court was told.

Madigan pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.

He was fined a total of $1700 for both offences and convictions were recorded.

The other charges were adjourned until August 24.

Mr Madigan was allowed bail, but told he must report to police three times a week and must not possess or consume dangerous drugs.