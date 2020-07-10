Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged fraudster gets icy reception in M’boro court

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of bringing the drug "ice" to court has had his charges mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Patrick Madigan, 44, was facing a series of charges including failing to appear, attempting to claim a disaster recovery payment he wasn't entitled to and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard the suspected ice had been found when Madigan had come to the Maryborough court this week after missing his appearance on June 30.

He attempted to hand his partner a bag as he was arrested, but police seized the bag.

Inside the bag was a crystalline substance.

Mr Madigan denied the substance was ice, telling the court it was home brewing powder.

The substance was yet to be tested, the court was told.

Madigan pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.

He was fined a total of $1700 for both offences and convictions were recorded.

The other charges were adjourned until August 24.

Mr Madigan was allowed bail, but told he must report to police three times a week and must not possess or consume dangerous drugs.

More Stories

fccourt maryborough maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sudden death of teacher mourned by Coast school community

        premium_icon Sudden death of teacher mourned by Coast school community

        Education An emotional message was shared by the school’s principal

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Toe-sucking pest jailed for creepy calls to strangers

        premium_icon Toe-sucking pest jailed for creepy calls to strangers

        News If a man answered the phone, he would hang up

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        STILL STRONG: How gymnasts kept club going through COVID-19

        premium_icon STILL STRONG: How gymnasts kept club going through COVID-19

        Gymnastics Flexibility off the mat was the key

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        10 times tomahawks have been used in Fraser Coast crimes

        premium_icon 10 times tomahawks have been used in Fraser Coast crimes

        News These are the times people chose a tomahawk as weapon of choice

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM