Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Coast people have been arrested after allegedly defrauding people to obtain up to $900,000, by telling victims they were financing an Aussie musician's career.
Two Coast people have been arrested after allegedly defrauding people to obtain up to $900,000, by telling victims they were financing an Aussie musician's career.
Crime

Alleged fraudsters stole $900k by using musician as a ruse

5th Dec 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Mount Coolum residents have been charged after allegedly conducting a fraudulent scheme on the Sunshine Coast in 2016.

Police have alleged the group dishonestly obtained around $900,000 to finance the career of a young Australian singer based in Nashville, without her knowledge.

The pair would allegedly approach individuals through word-of-mouth to seek an investment into the singer's career in return for regular payments based on her success.

The money obtained was allegedly used to make small payments to others within the investment scheme.

Six people have provided information to police which led to the arrest of a man and a woman on December 2.

A 41-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Mount Coolum, were charged with five counts each of fraud.

They are both due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 6 next year.

Investigators believe more people have been targeted by the group and are urging them to come forward to police.

More Stories

crime fraud fraud charges mountain creek queensland police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay MP will continue fight for marina project

        premium_icon Bay MP will continue fight for marina project

        News “I’VE done it in the past and I’ll keep doing it in the future.” Those were the words of Hervey Bay MP.

        MARINA DELAYS: We could be missing out on millions

        premium_icon MARINA DELAYS: We could be missing out on millions

        News The fight to redevelop the Hervey Bay marina has been reinvigorated

        WIDE BAY BURNETT: No sugar coating region’s statistic

        premium_icon WIDE BAY BURNETT: No sugar coating region’s statistic

        News The region suffers from some of the worst statistics in the country

        UNPRECEDENTED INVESTMENT: Cash spend to boost our region

        premium_icon UNPRECEDENTED INVESTMENT: Cash spend to boost our region

        News The Coast’s future looks bright on the back of unprecedented investment