A PIONEERS Rest man will face court after being charged with fuel theft and possessing stolen property in Maryborough.

Police allege the man filled drums with fuel at four seperate service stations in Rocklea, Deagon, Durack and Blacksoil over the past few weeks, but when he entered the stations he claimed to have left his wallet in his vehicle before driving off.

He was arrested in Maryborough on Friday and will appear in court on May 15.