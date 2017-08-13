Alleged getaway car driver in violent robbery to stand trial

SHAYE Rhonda Umu Stephens, 18, has been committed to stand trial in Hervey Bay District Court for her alleged role in a violent robbery.

Police allege she was driving a getaway car of males who pushed a woman to the ground in Scarness and robbed her, but her defence lawyer Hamish Isles says Stephens was not aware the robbery was taking place.

The Craignish resident was charged with robbery in company for the event in May.

She appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Stephens will have a committal mention on September 28.