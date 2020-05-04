Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged Gympie armed robber Luke Watts fronted a Hervey Bay court on Monday. Photo: Contributed.
Alleged Gympie armed robber Luke Watts fronted a Hervey Bay court on Monday. Photo: Contributed.
News

Alleged armed robber fronts Bay court

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th May 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED armed robber who was arrested in Hervey Bay at the weekend has fronted court for the first time.

Gympie's Luke Raymond Watts was represented by defence lawyer Warren Hunter via telephone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Hunter did not make a bail application on behalf of his client.

Instead proceedings were adjourned until August 3 for a committal mention.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ordered the matter be transferred to a Gympie court.

He said Mr Watts would remain in custody until then.

"He will appear via video link if necessary," Mr Guttridge said.

Mr Watts was arrested at a commercial property in Boat Harbour Dr around 1.30pm on Saturday.

He had been sought in connection with an armed robbery in Gympie just before midnight on April 26.

The 35-year-old allegedly produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Rd.

Queensland Police said Mr Watts was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault.

He is also facing charges related to the unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous drugs, drugs utensils and the dangerous operation of a vehicle, among other things.

More Stories

armed robbery court news fraser coast fraser coast crime gympie gympie crime hervey bay hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court hervey bay news police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shops, parks bustling on first day of eased restrictions

        premium_icon Shops, parks bustling on first day of eased restrictions

        News ‘The restrictions will help us appreciate what we have on our doorstep’

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Bay real estate agency not slowed by health crisis

        premium_icon Bay real estate agency not slowed by health crisis

        News ‘Young people are enthusiastic, learn quickly and adapt to change easily’

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days