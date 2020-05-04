Alleged armed robber fronts Bay court

AN ACCUSED armed robber who was arrested in Hervey Bay at the weekend has fronted court for the first time.

Gympie's Luke Raymond Watts was represented by defence lawyer Warren Hunter via telephone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Hunter did not make a bail application on behalf of his client.

Instead proceedings were adjourned until August 3 for a committal mention.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ordered the matter be transferred to a Gympie court.

He said Mr Watts would remain in custody until then.

"He will appear via video link if necessary," Mr Guttridge said.

Mr Watts was arrested at a commercial property in Boat Harbour Dr around 1.30pm on Saturday.

He had been sought in connection with an armed robbery in Gympie just before midnight on April 26.

The 35-year-old allegedly produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Rd.

Queensland Police said Mr Watts was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault.

He is also facing charges related to the unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous drugs, drugs utensils and the dangerous operation of a vehicle, among other things.