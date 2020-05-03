Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

Police caught up with an alleged armed robber from Gympie in Hervey Bay on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

Police caught up with an alleged armed robber from Gympie in Hervey Bay on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.

A MAN wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gympie last weekend is due to front a Hervey Bay court Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested at a commercial property along Boat Harbour Dr on Saturday afternoon.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

He allegedly produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Rd just before midnight on April 26.

Queensland police media said the Gympie man was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault.

He is also facing charges related to the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous drugs, drugs utensils and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle among other things.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 5.

Police thanked community members for their overwhelming response to the request for information on the wanted man.

Information was received by Crime Stopper, Policelink and at the Gympie watch house.