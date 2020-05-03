Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police caught up with an alleged armed robber from Gympie in Hervey Bay on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
Police caught up with an alleged armed robber from Gympie in Hervey Bay on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
News

Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
3rd May 2020 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Gympie last weekend is due to front a Hervey Bay court Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested at a commercial property along Boat Harbour Dr on Saturday afternoon.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

He allegedly produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Rd just before midnight on April 26.

Queensland police media said the Gympie man was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and serious assault.

He is also facing charges related to the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous drugs, drugs utensils and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle among other things.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 5.

Police thanked community members for their overwhelming response to the request for information on the wanted man.

Information was received by Crime Stopper, Policelink and at the Gympie watch house.

More Stories

armed robbery boat harbour drive fccrime fraser coast news gympie gympie news hervey bay magistrates court hervey bay news police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        premium_icon How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        News Even at home we still encourage the students to be respectful, be learning and be safe

        BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        News The teenager fell off the roof in Maryborough on Saturday

        WEATHER: Bay almost sets record for coldest May Day

        premium_icon WEATHER: Bay almost sets record for coldest May Day

        Weather The Fraser Coast has shivered through its coldest day of the year

        NOW HIRING: Family empire bucking business trend

        premium_icon NOW HIRING: Family empire bucking business trend

        News They seek to employ an experienced tele-salesperson to help promote their...