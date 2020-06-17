Brett Ian Turner had his bail revoked after police allegedly found drugs at his property.

A HERVEY Bay man who was arrested over a violent home invasion had his bail revoked after police allegedly found almost 30g of ice at his property.

Brett Ian Turner, 36, was charged over the home invasion at Maryborough in August last year which police allege was motivated by a drug-debt.

During the robbery, which allegedly involved a number of people, a 39-year-old was stabbed.

Mr Turner was charged with robbery with aggravating factors of wounding, actual violence while armed in company at night and grievous bodily harm.

He was released on bail in December but, six months later, Mr Turner was arrested again.

A Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday that police allegedly found 29g of ice at his property during a search in May.

Officers also charged him with misusing a telephone during his time in custody.

The Urangan man has been behind bars on remand since that time.

At court on Wednesday, the Crown made an application for his bail for the first set of charges to be revoked.

Mr Turner’s defence barrister Andrew Bale opposed the application and argued that if his client is acquitted of the most recent charges, he should be released back on bail.

Justice Peter Davis said he through it was acceptable and “fairly obvious” that he should revoke Mr Turner’s bail.

If acquitted of the new charges, Justice Davis said he could make another application for bail.

Originally published as Alleged home intruder back behind bars