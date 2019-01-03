Menu
Police and WSH investigate a double electrocution at a Tablelands farm
Alleged impersonation of police officer in Maryborough

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Jan 2019 10:32 AM
POLICE have launched an investigation into the alleged impersonation of a police officer in Maryborough last month.

The incident has sparked concerns from police that face-to-face scammers are attempting to find out personal information from residents

It is alleged the female occupant of a Churchill St address was approached by a professional-looking man wearing a light blue shirt and dark pants last month.

The man asked multiple personal questions which had this elderly person believe they were a police officer.

Police are asking residents to be aware, be vigilant and if someone is on your property asking questions and they do not have legitimate identification think twice.

It is a requirement that all officers must produce official police identification when requested from a member of the public.

Police investigations are continuing.

