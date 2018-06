TOP LEFT: Daryl David Hall posted this photo on Facebook, in which he is pictured holding a gun which was allegedly seized as part of the search. TOP RIGHT: Weapons seized. BOTTOM: Police located drugs and other unlawful items in this house in Booral.

POLICE claim they have arrested at least five of the top players in the Fraser Coast's meth trade.

It follows dramatic raids at a Hervey Bay resort and a Booral home which police will allege was at the centre of the business.

Police allegedly discovered amphetamine, cannabis, associated paraphernalia, a shotgun, handgun and ammunition.

