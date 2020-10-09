Alleged Lone Wolf boss accused of Ipswich model kidnapping

AN alleged Gold Coast-based bikie boss has been charged in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a Belgian model and her businessman boyfriend.

Brodie Singh, alleged to be the national president of the Lone Wolf motorcycle gang, is one of six men charged over the incident.

Singh was charged in August with 16 serious offences including robbery, extortion and kidnapping and issued with a notice to appear.

Police will allege five men dressed as police and used a battering ram to storm an Ipswich unit where Belgian model Caroll Dufailly and her businessman boyfriend Eduardus Groenewegen were sleeping on October 25, 2019.

Alleged Lone Wolf President Brodie Jeet Singh.

The men's faces were masked by balaclavas and they were allegedly armed with rifles as they yelled "Police, search warrant", the Ipswich court was told in August.

Mr Groenewegen was struck in the face with the butt of a rifle and attacked while Ms Dufailly was restrained and told she was under arrest by intruders who demanded a safe combination, an Ipswich court heard last month.

The pair were allegedly loaded into a white van, where Ms Dufailly's eyes and mouth were covered with duct tape and her partner was attacked and quizzed about a mobile phone and safe, the court heard.

Belgian model Caroll Dufailly

Police will allege the men said: "If you're not gonna talk, we're gonna have to rape your sexy girlfriend.

"We are gonna put a bullet in your brain, we are gonna put a bullet in your girlfriend's brain.

"If you're not going to start talking we are going to set the van on fire with you in it."

Police will allege a toxic substance believed to be ammonia was poured on Mr Groenewegen's body and down his throat, the Ipswich court was told.

The court was told the pair was driven around for hours, before being dumped in bushland near their Ipswich home.

Ms Dufailly ran to get help, while her boyfriend was bloodied and unresponsive, police will allege. The pair was taken to hospital.

Mark Atta-Singh.

At least two men are accused of taking a safe, mobile and laptop from the Ipswich property.

Mr Singh, and alleged patched members of the Lone Wolf gang Nathan Miller, Saleh Atasoy and Mark Atta Singh have all been charged with the 16 offences.

Alleged associates Justin Kuhner and Jordan Brennan also face the same charges over the incident.

Each defendant's alleged role is unclear.

Singh's solicitor, Danielle Heable, told the Bulletin her client would be defending the charges.

Solicitors for Atta-Singh, Miller, and Atasoy have all indicated they will defend the matter.

