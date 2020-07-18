Menu
Alleged meth dealer was on parole

Jessica Cook
18th Jul 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
A MAN accused of dealing drugs while on parole has been granted bail.

But he's not out of jail yet.

Brendan James Rafter faced Hervey Bay Magistrate yesterday where his case was committed for trial in the supreme court.

The Urangan man, who had not previously applied for bail, has been in custody since February.

Despite being granted bail on Friday, Mr Rafter will remain behind bars until his case is reviewed by a parole board for previous charges.

Police will allege Mr Rafter dealt meth for more than a month was found in the possession of MDMA.

Five witness statements and body cam footage were among the evidence handed up to the court.

The trial will be held in Maryborough with the date is to be advised.

Mr Rafter is still set to face court for a range of other charges including being in unlawful possessions of weapons and obstruction of a Police Officer.

These charges were adjourned until December 10, 2020.

fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

