MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January.
Crime

Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READING from a piece of paper held tightly in his hands, an accused murderer launched into an unprompted speech in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Mr Hilder, 63, is charged with murder.

His mention in court was a chance for all involved to get an update of how the case was tracking.

The court heard a brief of evidence was currently being prepared against Mr Hilder.

Mr Hilder appeared by a video link from custody, where he has been since his arrest on January 22.

No plea has been entered on the murder charge.

Mr Hilder's case will be mentioned in court again on May 16.

A court was previously told Mr Hilder was homeless at the time of the alleged offence.

Police allege Mr Thackrah was stabbed while trying to stop his car being broken into.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

