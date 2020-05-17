Alleged repeat offender stands to forfeit vehicle

A Hervey Bay man is due in court for allegedly driving without a licence on multiple occasions. Photo: File.

An ALLEGED REPEAT offender stands to lose his vehicle after being busted driving without a licence.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers from the Road Policing Unit intercepted the man in Burrum Heads a week ago.

“They pulled over a grey Toyota Corolla along Burrum Heads Rd around 3pm on May 11 for a licence check,” Sen- Constable Ryan said.

After questioning him, police discovered the 32-year-old Hervey Bay resident did not hold a current licence.

Further investigations revealed he had never held a Queensland licence and had been caught driving multiple times over the past three years.

Sen-Constable Ryan said the man was charged with unlicensed driving, and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

It is understood police will seek that the man forfeit the vehicle when he appears in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

Meanwhile, local police seek public help to identify a man in their investigation of stealing from a vehicle in Toogoom.

Police say two people broke into a vehicle in Shellcot St about 3.30am on March 17.

“It is further alleged they may have tried to start it,” Sen-Constable Ryan said.