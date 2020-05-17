Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay man is due in court for allegedly driving without a licence on multiple occasions. Photo: File.
A Hervey Bay man is due in court for allegedly driving without a licence on multiple occasions. Photo: File.
News

Alleged repeat offender stands to forfeit vehicle

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
17th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An ALLEGED REPEAT offender stands to lose his vehicle after being busted driving without a licence.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers from the Road Policing Unit intercepted the man in Burrum Heads a week ago.

“They pulled over a grey Toyota Corolla along Burrum Heads Rd around 3pm on May 11 for a licence check,” Sen- Constable Ryan said.

After questioning him, police discovered the 32-year-old Hervey Bay resident did not hold a current licence.

Further investigations revealed he had never held a Queensland licence and had been caught driving multiple times over the past three years.

Sen-Constable Ryan said the man was charged with unlicensed driving, and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

It is understood police will seek that the man forfeit the vehicle when he appears in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

Meanwhile, local police seek public help to identify a man in their investigation of stealing from a vehicle in Toogoom.

Police say two people broke into a vehicle in Shellcot St about 3.30am on March 17.

“It is further alleged they may have tried to start it,” Sen-Constable Ryan said.

burrum heads court news crime news fccrime hervey bay magistrates court police news unlicenced driver
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG FINE: Domestic dogs smuggled onto Fraser Island

        premium_icon BIG FINE: Domestic dogs smuggled onto Fraser Island

        News Dogs are not allowed on the World Heritage-listed island

        Country pubs raise a glass to having money in the till again

        premium_icon Country pubs raise a glass to having money in the till again

        News The Gundy Pub served six lunches and 14 dinners to groups who chose them as their...

        IN PHOTOS: How Coast marked relaxed rules

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: How Coast marked relaxed rules

        News From playgrounds to beauty salons, here's how we celebrated

        New thermal tech to check temps at front door

        premium_icon New thermal tech to check temps at front door

        Health The hospital is one of the first in the state to employ the technology