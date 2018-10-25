Menu
Crime

Alleged sexual assault at Bay medical centre

Annie Perets
by
25th Oct 2018 6:10 PM
A MAN stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Fraser Coast medical clinic.  

A police investigation led to the arrest of a 51-year-old, who will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month.  

The Chronicle asked police whether the accused was a staff member or patient at the clinic, but a CIB spokeswoman said she could not comment as the investigation was ongoing.   

The shocking accusation came to light on Thursday after the man was arrested over the incident which allegedly happened earlier this month.  

It's alleged the man inappropriately touched a female victim about 7.30pm on October 4 at the Torquay centre.  

The name of the medical centre could not be released on Thursday.  

The man has been charged with one count of sexual assault.  

Police believe there could be more victims of similar incidents and are calling for people to come forward.   

Anyone who has experienced any inappropriate behaviour at medical facilities in Torquay, or surrounding suburbs, is urged to contact police.   

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

