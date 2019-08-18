Alleged siege gunman rushed to hospital

Police on the scene of the alleged siege. Picture: Joshua Ogilvie (Facebook)

Police on the scene of the alleged siege. Picture: Joshua Ogilvie (Facebook)

AN ALLEGED gunman at the centre of a dramatic Gold Coast crime rampage and service station siege has been rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure in his watch-house cell.

Jaimie Ronald Madden, who was charged with 15 offences after Friday night's alleged crime spree, had been in Gold Coast University Hospital after his arrest.

He was taken to the Southport watch-house ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Monday.

However, it's believed he suffered a seizure in the cells about 10.30am Sunday and had to be given CPR and taken back to hospital.

Madden is the son of pro-guns Senate candidate Kim Vuga, founder of the far-right Love Australia or Leave Party.

Love Australia or Leave founder Kim Vuga.

Mrs Vuga took to her party's Facebook page to publicly address the incident, expressing sympathy for the alleged victims. "Our family's deepest wish at this time is for the many victims to be able to resource the necessary help required so that they may be able to rebuild their lives," she said.

Mrs Vuga went on to thank Queensland police. "Our hear felt (sic) thanks go to QLD Police, who selflessly go to work every day, putting their lives on the line to protect others."

Police alleged that around 7.45pm on Friday, a gun-toting Madden threatened a male taxi driver and forced him to drive to a service station on Ferry Road.

Madden allegedly struck a glass door of the business with the firearm, causing it to shatter before threatening a console operator who handed him a sum of cash from the till.

He then allegedly demanded the keys to a Holden Astra and fled the scene in the vehicle.

It is further alleged Madden drove about 500 metres south to a different service station on Ferry Road where he stole another car at gunpoint, a Kia Sportage.

The vehicle was spotted by POLAIR1 a short time later and tracked as the man allegedly stole a third car at the intersection of Wardoo and Johnston Streets by threatening the four occupants with his firearm.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed by police on the vehicle as it travelled along Nerang Street in Southport.

Police on the scene of the alleged siege. Picture: Joshua Ogilvie (Facebook)

Madden allegedly exited the damaged car and ran to another service station nearby where he allegedly threatened a console operator with the firearm as well as attending officers.

The console operator fled the premises while police established a secure cordon around the service station.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) at 8.36pm while negotiators and specialist police attended the scene.

Successful negotiations resulted in Madden being taken into custody without further incident at midnight. The PSPA declaration was revoked a short time later.

Madden was charged with 15 offences including five counts of armed robbery, three counts each of wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of serious assault police whilst armed, and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle with prior conviction and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Saturday, Southport Magistrates Court was told Madden was in hospital 'for health reasons' and would not be appearing as scheduled.

The case was adjourned until Monday.