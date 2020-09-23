Alleged thief interrupted during break-in at Bay home

A PERSON has allegedly interrupted a break-in after arriving at their Urangan home.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old Hervey Bay man gained entry to a house on the Esplanade in Urangan on September 19 and once inside, he stole property.

The victim in this matter has returned home to allegedly find the person in their home and as a result, contacted police.

Police attended and arrested the man, transporting him to Hervey Bay Police station where he was formally charged with break and enter and stealing.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 29.