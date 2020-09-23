Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Alleged thief interrupted during break-in at Bay home

Carlie Walker
23rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PERSON has allegedly interrupted a break-in after arriving at their Urangan home.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old Hervey Bay man gained entry to a house on the Esplanade in Urangan on September 19 and once inside, he stole property.

The victim in this matter has returned home to allegedly find the person in their home and as a result, contacted police.

Police attended and arrested the man, transporting him to Hervey Bay Police station where he was formally charged with break and enter and stealing.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 29.

More Stories

break in fccourt fccrime fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thrown door strikes bystander, police allege

        Premium Content Thrown door strikes bystander, police allege

        Crime The Hervey Bay man was charged with serious assault

        UPDATE: Crews contain fire burning near M’boro

        UPDATE: Crews contain fire burning near M’boro

        Breaking Fire crews are strengthening containment lines

        Reading, writing revival on the cards for election

        Premium Content Reading, writing revival on the cards for election

        Politics How the LNP aims to improve Fraser Coast literacy.

        COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Premium Content COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Health Anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested